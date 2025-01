HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with MBRSC

The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), is set to launch HCT-SAT1 this January – the first satellite designed by HCT students.This marks a groundbreaking project at the HCT system level in the field of space exploration. Over a year, 34...