Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses successful launch of MBZ-SAT

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum witnessed, at the Mission Control Centre at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), the successful launch of MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region, named in honour of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed...