Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism year in 2024

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) reported its strongest year ever, welcoming a record-high 1.28 million overnight arrivals in 2024. This milestone reflects a 12% growth in tourism revenues and a notable 15% increase in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) visito...