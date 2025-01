Assets of China's central SOEs exceed 90 trillion yuan in 2024

BEIJING,18th January, 2025 (WAM) - The assets of China's centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) surpassed 90 trillion yuan (about US$12 trillion) in 2024, marking a 5.9 percent year-on-year increase, the country's top state assets regulator said.As reported by China Central Television...