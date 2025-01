MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), received a copy of the credentials of Saliev Aman Akylbekovich, Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan to the UAE.He wished the new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan success in performing his duties and emphasised the UAE’s k...