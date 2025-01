27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island

A total of 27 people were injured during a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted island of Taiwan this morning, CCTV news reported.The epicentre, with a depth of 14 km, was monitored at 23.24 degrees north latitude and 120.51 degrees east longitude, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said.Accord...