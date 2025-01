Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International Indoor Skydiving Championship

The 'Tanay 8 Way' team has been crowned champion of EEIPC 2025 International Indoor Skydiving Championship held at CLYMB, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.The championship witnessed intense competition among the participating world-class teams, as the Tanay 8 Way team managed to achieve a perfect score in three o...