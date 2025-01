SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant

Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF) has announced the winners of the Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant: Salim Abu Jabal for The Untold Story of Yusra, Fatima Wardy for White Musk and Basma Al Sharif for Morgenkreis/Morning Circle. The winning recipients will share a total of AED120,000.Ab...