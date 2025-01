Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

MANCHESTER, 26th January, 2025 (WAM) – Second half strikes from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden fired City to a 3-1 win over Chelsea here today.The clash saw both Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov handing their City debuts, before Chelsea took a third minute lead through Noni Madueke.City levelled ...