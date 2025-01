RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) announced a significant milestone in 2024, with 13,141 new companies joining its thriving ecosystem. This represents an impressive 66% growth in new registrations compared to 2023. With this achievement, RAKEZ is now home to nearly 30,000 multinational companies, ...