Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 2025

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) announced that it achieved 70 percent sales for its residential project "Ajwan Khorfakkan" during its participation in the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "Acres 2025", held at Expo Centre Sharjah.The sales were driven by the two new residential t...