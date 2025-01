Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India

A stampede at the Kumbh Mela festival in India killed at least 15 people, with many more injured, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Wednesday."At least 15 people have died for now. Others are being treated," said the doctor at the festival site in Prayagraj. Rescue teams carried victims away from the site of ...