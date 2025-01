Sharjah Ruler issues law on human resources for military personnel

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued a law amending Law No. (2) of 2021 concerning human resources for military personnel in regulatory bodies within the emirate.The amendment revises Article (22) of Law No. (2) of 2021 as foll...