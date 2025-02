Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, asserted that the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon has contributed to strengthening the emirate’s emerging reputation as a premier destination for sports and tourism by attracting some of the world’s top professional athle...