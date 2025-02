TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE

TA’ZIZ announced today an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract award of $1.7 billion (AED6.2 billion) to SAMSUNG E&A for the construction of one of the world’s largest methanol plants in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafra region, Abu Dhabi.The project is a key milestone in TA’ZIZ’...