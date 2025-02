Abu Dhabi to host SWAAC ELSO 2025 conference February 6

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi is set to host the 2025 SWAAC ELSO Annual Conference from 6th to 8th February at Conrad Hotel Abu Dhabi.South and West Asia and African Countries [SWAAC] is a chapter of the Extracorporeal Life Support Organisation [ELSO] and holds annual conferences that rotate through the m...