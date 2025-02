Japan's farm exports up 3.7% to $9.6 billion in 2024

The value of Japan's agricultural, fisheries and forestry product exports rose 3.7 percent in 2024 from a year earlier to 1.5 trillion yen ($9.6 billion), setting a new record, driven by growing demand for the country's cuisine overseas, the government said Tuesday.According to Kyodo News, the 2024 figure ma...