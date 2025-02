Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2025 (WAM) – Three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur overcame Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets to reach the last 16 of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, while Emma Raducanu suffered a disappointing early exit at the hands of Marketa Vondrousova. Elsewhere, Belinda Bencic, Leyl...