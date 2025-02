Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient ties with Italy

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Ambassador of the Faya Palaeolandscape World Heritage Nomination File and Chairperson of Sharjah Investment and Development Authorit...