UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' on crescent sighting February 17

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the UAE Council for Fatwa is set to organise the “Al Shawwaf Forum” on crescent sighting.The forum is set to take place on 17th February at Saadiyat Is...