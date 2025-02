Louvre Abu Dhabi welcomes 1.4m+ visitors in 2024

ABU DHABI,8th February, 2025 (WAM) – Louvre Abu Dhabi has recorded more than 1.4 million visitors in 2024, marking its highest attendance since its grand opening and bringing the total visitor count to more than 6 million. According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO), this achievement showcases ...