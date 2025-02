3 dead, 6 missing after fishing trawler sinks off South Korea's southern coast

SEOUL,9th February, 2025 (WAM) – A fishing trawler sank in waters off South Korea's southern coast early Sunday, leaving three people dead and six missing, officials said, with rescue efforts under way, Yonhap News Agency reported today.The 139-tonne vessel with 14 crew members on board was reporte...