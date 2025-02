ADNOC Distribution reports record EBITDA for FY 2024

ADNOC Distribution today announced its financial results for 2024, achieving its highest-ever Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) of $1.05 billion (AED3.86 billion), an increase of 4.8 percent year-on-year.Underlying EBITDA, excluding inventory gains and one-off ...