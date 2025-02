Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches with first MBA class

The Stern School of Business at New York University Abu Dhabi (Stern at NYUAD), a collaboration between the NYU Stern School of Business (NYU Stern) and NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), has announced its official inauguration.The ceremony was attended by Shamma bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empow...