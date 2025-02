ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 2024

ADNOC Logistics and Services plc today announced its fourth quarter (Q4) and full-year 2024 financial results, reporting revenue of $3,549 million (AED13,035 million) for the year, up 29 percent compared to 2023.EBITDA rose by 31 percent to $1,149 million (AED4,219 million) in the same period, driven by...