'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) has reported its earnings for the period ending 31st December 2024. The company's revenues increased 6.7 percent year-on-year to AED55.2 billion, driven by sustained growth in Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and the consolidation of TAQA Water Solutions ...