Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation launches 'Zakki' Ramadan campaign

The Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation (SSEF) has initiated its seasonal Ramadan campaign "Zakki," which seeks to offer assistance to orphaned families in Sharjah as well as the central and eastern areas of the emirate.This year, the campaign aims to support more than 2,800 orphans from 1,181 famili...