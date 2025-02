Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), led by Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of ADHA.During the meeting, His Highness reviewed ADHA’s current and upcoming housing projects in Al Ain...