Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

British debutant Emma Raducanu got her maiden Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships campaign off to the perfect start on Sunday night, defeating former World No3 Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-4, 6-2 under the lights on Centre Court.Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, is a high-profile wildcard this we...