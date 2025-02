Saudi Crown Prince, U.S. Secretary of State discuss regional, international developments

RIYADH, 18th February, 2025 (WAM) – His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received today at Al-Yamamah Palace U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between their...