5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast

JAKARTA, 19th February, 2025 (WAM) -- An earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude on the Richter scale struck off the coasts of Indonesia on Wednesday.The US Geological Survey (USGS) said that the quake occurred 148 km southwest of the city of Fakfak, at a depth of 10 km.There have been no reports of caus...