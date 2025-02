UAE Team Emirates-XRG dominates Vuelta a Andalucía, Volta ao Algarve

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG took the race lead in both the Vuelta a Andalucía and the Volta ao Algarve, whilst Tadej Pogačar maintained the race lead at the UAE Tour.In the Algarve, Jan Christen won stage 2 with teammate João Almeida in second, as the Emirati squad proved dominant on the Alto da Foia...