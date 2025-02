Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025

ABU DHABI, 22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, witnessed today the closing ceremony of the 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025 at the Al Reef Shooting Field in Abu Dhabi, an ev...