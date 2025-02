Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

DUBAI, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council and The Executive Council of Dubai, presented the winner’s trophy to Mirra Andreeva following the thrilling ...