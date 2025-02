Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumping Cup winners

On Sunday evening, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, presented the Longines Sharjah Prize Cup to rider Luis Felipe and his horse "Sierra de Pedrox Z" at the conclusion of the Sharjah Ruler's International Show Jumping Championship Cup, five-star category, held at the...