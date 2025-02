Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture

Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, has established a new Joint Venture (JV) with Erkport, a Turkish-based company with a proven track record in the Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) shipping industry, launching a Ro-Ro liner business with integrated networks. Under the terms of the agreement, Noatum Mar...