India secures semi-final spot with 6-wicket victory over Pakistan

India secured a spot in the semi-finals of the Champion Trophy after a straightforward six-wicket victory against Pakistan. Giving India a target of 242 runs, Pakistan was eventually bowled out for 241 runs in 42.3 overs, with India losing four wickets in the process.Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill were phenome...