Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme, has chaired the first meeting of the Supre...