Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA

The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced that a total of AED814,350,319.83 worth of pension payments will be disbursed to registered members on Thursday, 27th February 2025, an increase of AED53,560,499 from February last year, when pension payments totalled AED760,789,820.34.Th...