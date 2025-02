Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Human Rights Council

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, led the UAE delegation to meetings at the high-level segment of the 58th Session of Human Rights Council, which was held in Geneva, Switzerland. The minister announced the UAE’s candidacy for membership of the Human Rights Council for the period of 2028 to 2030.In h...