6.1-magnitude quake hits near Indonesia's Sulawesi island

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit near the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, forcing residents to flee outside but with no damage or casualties reported.The tremor hit at 6:55 am local time (2255 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) with th...