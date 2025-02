UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years

ABU DHABI, 26th February, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE and Türkiye have seen a rapid expansion of their economic and investment partnership. Recent years have witnessed UAE investments in Türkiye exceeding $6 billion, complemented by Turkish investments in the UAE surpassing $3 billion.Burak Dağlıoğlu, Pres...