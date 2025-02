Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives in UAE, overseas

The Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (Zayed CHF) today announced the launch of its Ramadan Programme inside and outside the United Arab Emirates, which will continue throughout the Holy Month 1446 AH.The Ramadan Programme include seven initiatives: ‘Ramadan Mir’; ‘UAE Iftar’; ‘Internati...