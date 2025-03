Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

MEXICO CITY, 2nd March, 2025 (WAM) -- A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck the southwestern Mexican state of Oaxaca on Saturday evening, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.The quake hit 24 km from the city of Colonia Juárez at a depth of 52.7 km.There were no immediate reports of casualties or da...