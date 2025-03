'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

Imperial Emperor staked his case for a spot in the Dubai World Cup (G1) with an emphatic victory in the Al Maktoum Classic (G2) on Super Saturday, 1st March, at Meydan Racecourse.The result was a triumph for trainer Bhupat Seemar, who now has three live contenders for the big race.Jockey Tadhg O’Sh...