UAE affirms commitment to full conformity with additional voluntary production adjustments approved by OPEC+

VIENNA, 3rd March, 2025 (WAM) – The eight OPEC+ countries, which previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023, namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman met virtually on March 3, 2025, to review global marke...