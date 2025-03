ADNOC to create AED220+ billion global chemicals powerhouse - Borouge Group International

ABU DHABI-VIENNA, 3rd March, 2025 (WAM) – ADNOC and Austria’s OMV have announced today that they will merge their shareholdings in Borouge plc and Borealis AG to create Borouge Group International.This new combined company will then acquire NOVA Chemicals Corporation, a North American producer, for ...