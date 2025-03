SCI starts distributing 300,000 Iftar meals across 43 countries

Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has begun implementing the "Ramadan Iftar" project in 43 countries, allocating 300,000 Iftar meals throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan at a total cost of AED3 million.The project aims to provide Iftar meals to fasting people in various countries, in coordination with ...