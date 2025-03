‘Ramadan Nights’ exhibition kicks off Thursday at Expo Centre Sharjah

Expo Centre Sharjah is all set to launch the 42nd edition of “Ramadan Nights” exhibition 2025 next Thursday, 6th March, and will continue until 30th March.Organised by the Centre with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition is one of Sharjah’s premier commerc...