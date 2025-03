Office of His Highness Crown Prince of Fujairah, HBMSU launch Fujairah's Young Techpreneurs

Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah in collaboration with Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), officially launched Fujairah's Young Techpreneurs initiative. This ini...